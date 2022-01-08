Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBOT. started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

