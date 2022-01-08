Viant Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,509 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,062% compared to the average volume of 216 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 101.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 196,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,532. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $521.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

