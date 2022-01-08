Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Up 8.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price was up 8.9% on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$30.00. The company traded as high as C$17.53 and last traded at C$17.44. Approximately 1,591,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,516,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

