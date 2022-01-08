Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VET. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE VET traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.97. 2,835,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,216. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 39,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 428,710 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

