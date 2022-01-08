Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Veracyte worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.