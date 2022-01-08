Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

