Velo Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.44 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velo has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Velo has a market cap of $38.44 million and $34.98 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00073169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.04 or 0.07621533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00075891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,612.77 or 0.99795055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

