Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has $275.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.47.

NYSE VEEV opened at $231.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.88 and a 200-day moving average of $302.80. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $231.09 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

