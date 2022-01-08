VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.0774 on Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and $224.23 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000134 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009792 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

