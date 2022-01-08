Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 445,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

