Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 445,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

