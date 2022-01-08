Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 61.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 32.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $173,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 293,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $237.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

