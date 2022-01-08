Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.4% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $428.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

