Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $235.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

