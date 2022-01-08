Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.40. 56,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,991. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

