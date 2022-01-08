Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 61.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $436,000.

VUG stock opened at $304.21 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

