Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,131 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,513,000. Yale University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $51.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.