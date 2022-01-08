Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Raised by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $131.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.