Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.