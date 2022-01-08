Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.