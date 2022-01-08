VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners lowered its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,606 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 1.14% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 128,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 52,447 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

