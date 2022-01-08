Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 525 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 83.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.