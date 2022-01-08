Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perion Network by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

