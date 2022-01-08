Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 59.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of ITT by 53.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $100.57 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

