Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EVgo were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVGO opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06. EVgo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

