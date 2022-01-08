Van ECK Associates Corp Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after purchasing an additional 145,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $33,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,260.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $756.85 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,270.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,338.40.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

TPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

