Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 189 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

WTS opened at $187.03 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day moving average of $173.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

