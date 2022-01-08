Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 634 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

