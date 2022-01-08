Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 629 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.67.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $338.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.40. The company has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

