Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $225.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

