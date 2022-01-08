Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 24,615 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

