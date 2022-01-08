Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,763 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

