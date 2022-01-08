Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $472,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of POCT stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63.

