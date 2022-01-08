Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $787,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $295.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.62 and its 200-day moving average is $306.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

