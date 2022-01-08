Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.