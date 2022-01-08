Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,023,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.