Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,064.70 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,074.97 and its 200 day moving average is $854.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

