Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

NYSE LMT opened at $358.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.63 and its 200 day moving average is $355.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

