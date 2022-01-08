Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,143 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

