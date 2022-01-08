Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 452,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 884.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 65,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after acquiring an additional 156,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9,525.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $119.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.