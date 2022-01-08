Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

