Vaibhav Taneja Sells 1,100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90.

On Monday, October 18th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.35, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,074.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $854.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

