US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

ECOL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.12.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

