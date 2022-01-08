Urus (URUS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006219 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

