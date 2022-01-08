Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.24 million and a PE ratio of -202.50. The company has a current ratio of 261.28, a quick ratio of 162.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

