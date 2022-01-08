United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.