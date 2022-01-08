United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 73.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

