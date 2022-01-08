Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Stephens

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $254.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.88. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

