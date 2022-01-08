Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UGP. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE UGP opened at $2.36 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

