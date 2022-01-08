Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $449.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $397.10. 524,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

